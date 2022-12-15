Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.77 on Thursday, reaching $168.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,963,762. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $420.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.