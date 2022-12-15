Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $161.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,016. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

