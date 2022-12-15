Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 6,687 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,157. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

