GateToken (GT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.60 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $387.37 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00020190 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation."

