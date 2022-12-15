FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By B. Riley

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Everi Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Shares of Everi stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.35. Everi has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.