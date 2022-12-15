Future Of Fintech Price Down 5.9% This Week (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $82,972.41 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Future Of Fintech token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00006876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

