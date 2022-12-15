Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.98

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 125622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after buying an additional 2,158,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

