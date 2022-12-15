Fulcrum Equity Management Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after acquiring an additional 706,666 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. 11,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,247. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

