Fulcrum Equity Management Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. 107,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,475. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

