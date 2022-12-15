Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.73. 6,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,355. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.