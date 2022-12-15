Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $81.36. 102,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

