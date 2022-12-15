Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Shares of FJTNY remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.