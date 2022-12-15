Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of FJTNY remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.