Fruits (FRTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.34 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Fruits has a total market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $118,795.32 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

