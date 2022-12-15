Frontier Market Cap Reaches $17.11 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $897.07 or 0.05150659 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.16 or 0.29759888 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

