Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.94. 51,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,134,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Specifically, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,796,827 shares of company stock worth $26,173,021 and sold 103,600 shares worth $1,453,892. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

