Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($34.74) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fraport from €45.00 ($47.37) to €47.00 ($49.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

