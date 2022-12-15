Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 7,272 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $118.44. 10,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,082. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

