Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,885 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

