Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $248,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 499,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,351,871. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.