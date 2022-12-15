Founders Capital Management Sells 344 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,907.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 286,719 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

