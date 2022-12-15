Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

FTCO opened at 5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.00. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 5.25 and a 1 year high of 7.77.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

