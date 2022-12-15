Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.85

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

