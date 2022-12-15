Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Up 1.7%

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.75). 63,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 12,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.74).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £124.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.11.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.