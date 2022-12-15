Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 39.9% in November

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth $140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 145,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

