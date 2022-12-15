Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 147,816 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 147,816 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jo Natauri sold 92,320 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jo Natauri sold 120,500 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jo Natauri sold 22,644 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

FLYW stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $24,759,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

