Flower City Capital Sells 38,594 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flower City Capital decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after purchasing an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

