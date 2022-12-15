Flower City Capital Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Flower City Capital trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,856 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.