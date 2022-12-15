Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.89. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 2,276,267 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$584.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

