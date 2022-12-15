First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 2,034 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Western Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

MYFW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. 45,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

