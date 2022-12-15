First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Lessened by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $49,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

