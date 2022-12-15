First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

FPL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,621. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

