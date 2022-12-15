First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
FPL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,621. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.