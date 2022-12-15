First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 77,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

