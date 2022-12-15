First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Position Lessened by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,573. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

