First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 13,275 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $305.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

