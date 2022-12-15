First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in November

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of THFF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $545.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.59.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $46,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $926,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,312 shares of company stock valued at $108,231. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 87.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

