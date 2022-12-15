Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.92

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.92 and traded as low as C$10.64. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 51,647 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Laurentian cut shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$362.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.40, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.11.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

