Financial Survey: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -145.93% -49.75% -39.16% Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $102.60 million 11.90 -$131.93 million ($3.42) -7.39 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 6.70 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.