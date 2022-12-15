Financial Survey: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 24.86% 25.39% 17.43% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $26.30 million 1.63 $5.95 million $0.27 7.89 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.83 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.80

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND C.T.I., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,132.17%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.