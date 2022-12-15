Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO) Short Interest Update

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,644,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,112,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FXCO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,299. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

