Financial Analysis: Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) vs. PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) and PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and PropTech Investment Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 4.25% 16.20% 6.57% PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 0 4 0 2.60 PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and PropTech Investment Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus target price of $249.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.07%. PropTech Investment Co. II has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and PropTech Investment Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $19.37 billion 0.40 $961.60 million $17.80 9.14 PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

