Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

FITBO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 50,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,557. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

