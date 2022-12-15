Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
FITBO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 50,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,557. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
