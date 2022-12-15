Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.41, but opened at $75.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information Services shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 53,344 shares changing hands.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.