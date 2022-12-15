Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Fibra UNO Stock Down 4.6 %
Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
