Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Fibra UNO Stock Down 4.6 %

Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

