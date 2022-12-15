Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,900 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the November 15th total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.

Fibra Terrafina Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CBAOF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 22,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Fibra Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

