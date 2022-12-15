Fetch.ai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82.49 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $74.55 million and $82.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022444 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004880 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

