Fei USD (FEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $805,837.78

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.50 million and approximately $805,837.78 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00236539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023553 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99953818 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,081,060.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.