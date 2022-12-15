FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 6.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 64.0% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.96. 46,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,221. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.48. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

