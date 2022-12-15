Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.50. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 15,832 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
