Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.50. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 15,832 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

