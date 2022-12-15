Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Down 0.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 6,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 31,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Fairfax India Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

