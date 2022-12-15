Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $144,940.88 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.4 %

FICO traded down $8.47 on Thursday, hitting $598.21. 242,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,344. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $638.87. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.82.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,733,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.